Clash Erupts Over Suspicion, Six Injured in Akola District

Six people were injured during a clash between two minority community groups in Hatrun village, Akola district. Tensions escalated when a vehicle was set on fire amidst allegations of a police complaint. Injured individuals are receiving medical care, and police have stabilized the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:34 IST
A clash between two groups from a minority community in Maharashtra's Akola district left six injured on Monday. Police report that tensions flared in Hatrun village after a vehicle was torched.

The altercation erupted over suspicions of a police complaint lodged by one group against the other. The ensuing violence saw both parties engage with sticks and stones.

The injured are currently being treated at a government hospital. Authorities have deployed a large police contingent to control the situation, with senior officers closely monitoring. No violence-related case has been registered yet.

