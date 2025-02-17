Clash Erupts Over Suspicion, Six Injured in Akola District
Six people were injured during a clash between two minority community groups in Hatrun village, Akola district. Tensions escalated when a vehicle was set on fire amidst allegations of a police complaint. Injured individuals are receiving medical care, and police have stabilized the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A clash between two groups from a minority community in Maharashtra's Akola district left six injured on Monday. Police report that tensions flared in Hatrun village after a vehicle was torched.
The altercation erupted over suspicions of a police complaint lodged by one group against the other. The ensuing violence saw both parties engage with sticks and stones.
The injured are currently being treated at a government hospital. Authorities have deployed a large police contingent to control the situation, with senior officers closely monitoring. No violence-related case has been registered yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Clash Over Maha Kumbh Stampede Sparks Controversy
Loan Harassment in Thane Leads to Tragic Suicide: Police Investigate
Life convict in 2002 Godhra train carnage case, who jumped parole and absconded, arrested in Pune district in a theft case: Police.
Who is this biggest goon who is not afraid of the country's laws? Who is making Delhi police helpless: Kejriwal on last day of campaigning.
BJP will misuse Delhi Police in big way, threaten people with party goons: Arvind Kejriwal in video message on last day of campaign in Delhi.