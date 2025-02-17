Clash Erupts Over Suspicion, Six Injured in Akola District

A clash between two groups from a minority community in Maharashtra's Akola district left six injured on Monday. Police report that tensions flared in Hatrun village after a vehicle was torched.

The altercation erupted over suspicions of a police complaint lodged by one group against the other. The ensuing violence saw both parties engage with sticks and stones.

The injured are currently being treated at a government hospital. Authorities have deployed a large police contingent to control the situation, with senior officers closely monitoring. No violence-related case has been registered yet.

