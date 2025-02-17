Tensions Escalate as Israeli Troops Extend Stay in Southern Lebanon Beyond Deadline

Israel will maintain its troops in southern Lebanon beyond the February 18 deadline, citing a need for security assurance for northern Israeli residents, a military spokesperson disclosed on Monday. This decision comes amid efforts from Israeli leaders to reassure displaced citizens of a safe return after the truce brokered by Washington in November.

The truce outlined a stipulated withdrawal of Israeli forces following their offensive against Hezbollah. However, diplomatic sources anticipated the extension as troops are crucial for securing strategic points and ensuring a smooth transition to Lebanese control, according to Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani.

Discussions continue on replacing Israeli forces with U.N. peacekeepers at key border points, following pressures from Lebanon and international diplomats. The complex security landscape keeps tension high, with Hezbollah seeing any extended Israeli presence as occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)