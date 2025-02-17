Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Troops Extend Stay in Southern Lebanon Beyond Deadline

Israel announced its intention to maintain military presence in southern Lebanon beyond the previously set deadline, asserting the need for security assurance for its northern residents. The military spokesperson emphasized the move aligns with ceasefire agreements. Diplomatic efforts continue as discussions involve potentially deploying U.N. forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:53 IST
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Troops Extend Stay in Southern Lebanon Beyond Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel will maintain its troops in southern Lebanon beyond the February 18 deadline, citing a need for security assurance for northern Israeli residents, a military spokesperson disclosed on Monday. This decision comes amid efforts from Israeli leaders to reassure displaced citizens of a safe return after the truce brokered by Washington in November.

The truce outlined a stipulated withdrawal of Israeli forces following their offensive against Hezbollah. However, diplomatic sources anticipated the extension as troops are crucial for securing strategic points and ensuring a smooth transition to Lebanese control, according to Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani.

Discussions continue on replacing Israeli forces with U.N. peacekeepers at key border points, following pressures from Lebanon and international diplomats. The complex security landscape keeps tension high, with Hezbollah seeing any extended Israeli presence as occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025