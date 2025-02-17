Hospital Privacy Breach Sparks Investigation in Gujarat

Gujarat authorities have initiated a probe following the circulation of videos depicting women undergoing medical examinations at a hospital. These videos, widely shared on platforms such as Telegram and YouTube, have raised significant privacy concerns.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Hardik Makadia from the Cyber Crime Branch, the investigation revealed that the videos appear to be sourced from CCTV footage within the hospital. A Telegram group, linked to a YouTube channel, was reportedly used to distribute these sensitive videos, asking members for a subscription fee in exchange for access to more footage.

The origin of these videos is traced back to a maternity hospital in Rajkot, as noted by sources. Local officials, including BJP MLA Dr. Darshita Shah, have called for a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, a representative from Payal Hospital in Rajkot claims the footage may have been hacked, and assures cooperation with the police inquiry.

