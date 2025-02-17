Hospital Privacy Breach Sparks Investigation in Gujarat
Gujarat police launched an investigation after videos of women being examined at a hospital were circulated online. The leaked footage appeared to be from CCTV cameras and was shared on Telegram and YouTube, leading authorities to initiate a probe into the privacy breach and potential hacking activities.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat authorities have initiated a probe following the circulation of videos depicting women undergoing medical examinations at a hospital. These videos, widely shared on platforms such as Telegram and YouTube, have raised significant privacy concerns.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Hardik Makadia from the Cyber Crime Branch, the investigation revealed that the videos appear to be sourced from CCTV footage within the hospital. A Telegram group, linked to a YouTube channel, was reportedly used to distribute these sensitive videos, asking members for a subscription fee in exchange for access to more footage.
The origin of these videos is traced back to a maternity hospital in Rajkot, as noted by sources. Local officials, including BJP MLA Dr. Darshita Shah, have called for a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, a representative from Payal Hospital in Rajkot claims the footage may have been hacked, and assures cooperation with the police inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- hospital
- privacy
- breach
- investigation
- CCTV
- YouTube
- Telegram
- Cyber Crime
- medical examination
ALSO READ
Chappell Roan's Rise: From YouTube Covers to Grammy Glory
Debating YouTube's Exemption: A Safe Educational Platform or Source of Harmful Content?
Taliban Attack at UN Compound in Kabul Sparks Investigations
SA Reaffirms Constitutional Approach to Land Reform Amid U.S. Investigation
UP Government Invests Rs 82 Crore in Court CCTV Overhaul