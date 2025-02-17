Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Notorious Burglar Foiled in Bhubaneswar Standoff

A wanted burglar, Arjun Anare from Madhya Pradesh, was captured near Bhubaneswar following a police encounter that left him injured. Despite the arrest, five accomplices evaded capture. The police seized weapons, cash, and stolen goods, and investigations are underway to track the remaining gang members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:50 IST
Dramatic Capture: Notorious Burglar Foiled in Bhubaneswar Standoff
Burglar
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious burglar from Madhya Pradesh, Arjun Anare, was apprehended after a dramatic police encounter near the Balianta Canal embankment on Bhubaneswar's outskirts on Monday. The incident unfolded when police patrols discovered abandoned motorcycles, prompting a tense confrontation.

During the altercation, Anare opened fire on the officers, resulting in a shootout that left him with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is currently receiving medical attention while his five accomplices managed to escape capture, according to Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra.

The police recovered a cache of stolen goods and tools, including gold, silver, and a firearm, from Anare. Investigators suspect the gang's involvement in numerous burglaries across Bhubaneswar, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining gang members and retrieve additional stolen items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025