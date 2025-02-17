Dramatic Capture: Notorious Burglar Foiled in Bhubaneswar Standoff

A notorious burglar from Madhya Pradesh, Arjun Anare, was apprehended after a dramatic police encounter near the Balianta Canal embankment on Bhubaneswar's outskirts on Monday. The incident unfolded when police patrols discovered abandoned motorcycles, prompting a tense confrontation.

During the altercation, Anare opened fire on the officers, resulting in a shootout that left him with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is currently receiving medical attention while his five accomplices managed to escape capture, according to Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra.

The police recovered a cache of stolen goods and tools, including gold, silver, and a firearm, from Anare. Investigators suspect the gang's involvement in numerous burglaries across Bhubaneswar, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining gang members and retrieve additional stolen items.

(With inputs from agencies.)