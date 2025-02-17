Dramatic Capture: Notorious Burglar Foiled in Bhubaneswar Standoff
A wanted burglar, Arjun Anare from Madhya Pradesh, was captured near Bhubaneswar following a police encounter that left him injured. Despite the arrest, five accomplices evaded capture. The police seized weapons, cash, and stolen goods, and investigations are underway to track the remaining gang members.
- Country:
- India
A notorious burglar from Madhya Pradesh, Arjun Anare, was apprehended after a dramatic police encounter near the Balianta Canal embankment on Bhubaneswar's outskirts on Monday. The incident unfolded when police patrols discovered abandoned motorcycles, prompting a tense confrontation.
During the altercation, Anare opened fire on the officers, resulting in a shootout that left him with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is currently receiving medical attention while his five accomplices managed to escape capture, according to Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra.
The police recovered a cache of stolen goods and tools, including gold, silver, and a firearm, from Anare. Investigators suspect the gang's involvement in numerous burglaries across Bhubaneswar, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining gang members and retrieve additional stolen items.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhubaneswar
- burglar
- police
- dcp
- Arjun Anare
- Madhya Pradesh
- encounter
- gold
- silver
- investigation
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM's Japan Trip Strengthens Ties Ahead of Investor Summit
Madhya Pradesh's Basant Panchami Greetings and GIS Preview
Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Kejriwal, Highlights Devotee Turnout at Maha Kumbh
Thane Police Controversy: Fake Encounter Allegations Stir Legal Drama
Tragic Shark Encounter: Teen Dies in Australian Waters