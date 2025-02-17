Left Menu

NIA Charges Shafeer C in Gruesome Kerala Case

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against Shafeer C for sheltering a key attacker in the 2010 Kerala palm chopping case. The case involved the attack on Professor T J Joseph by PFI members for allegedly ridiculing Prophet Mohammed. So far, 19 individuals have been convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a significant step by filing a chargesheet against Shafeer C for his role in harboring a key accused involved in the notorious Kerala professor palm-chopping incident.

According to the NIA, Shafeer, identified as a cadre of the banned group Popular Front of India (PFI), provided shelter to Savad, the main assailant behind the attack on Prof T J Joseph. The accusations also involve Shafeer facilitating a false identity for the assailant.

The 2010 case became infamous after a group of PFI workers attacked Professor Joseph, allegedly for mocking Prophet Mohammed. The attackers not only severed his hand but also caused public terror by throwing a bomb before evading capture. The case has seen the conviction of 19 PFI leaders and activists.

