NIA Charges Shafeer C in Gruesome Kerala Case
The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against Shafeer C for sheltering a key attacker in the 2010 Kerala palm chopping case. The case involved the attack on Professor T J Joseph by PFI members for allegedly ridiculing Prophet Mohammed. So far, 19 individuals have been convicted.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a significant step by filing a chargesheet against Shafeer C for his role in harboring a key accused involved in the notorious Kerala professor palm-chopping incident.
According to the NIA, Shafeer, identified as a cadre of the banned group Popular Front of India (PFI), provided shelter to Savad, the main assailant behind the attack on Prof T J Joseph. The accusations also involve Shafeer facilitating a false identity for the assailant.
The 2010 case became infamous after a group of PFI workers attacked Professor Joseph, allegedly for mocking Prophet Mohammed. The attackers not only severed his hand but also caused public terror by throwing a bomb before evading capture. The case has seen the conviction of 19 PFI leaders and activists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NIA
- chargesheet
- Shafeer C
- PFI
- Kochi
- Kerala
- Professor Joseph
- palm chopping
- convictions
- attack
ALSO READ
Ezhavas Demand Fair Representation in Kerala Politics
Kerala's UDF Slams Union Ministers' Controversial Remarks
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Kerala Visit: Cultural and Religious Engagements
Mohan Bhagwat's Kerala Visit to Illuminate Cultural Celebrations
Child's Viral Biryani Request Sparks Menu Change in Kerala Anganwadis