Left Menu

Diplomatic Overtures: Zelenskyy's UAE Visit Signals Hope for Peace Talks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the UAE, meeting with its leader as potential peace talks with Russia gain momentum. The visit focused on economic agreements and humanitarian efforts. Ukraine's economy minister called the UAE deal historic, emphasizing long-term UAE-Ukraine cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:59 IST
Diplomatic Overtures: Zelenskyy's UAE Visit Signals Hope for Peace Talks
Zelenskyy

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy embarked on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, aiming to bolster momentum toward potential peace talks with Russia. Meeting with UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Zelenskyy sought to strengthen economic ties while discussing humanitarian initiatives.

The visit featured the signing of an economic agreement hailed as historic by Ukraine's Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, symbolizing Ukraine's first GDP deal with a Gulf Arab nation. This agreement aims to boost the economies of both nations and foster long-term cooperation.

While Zelenskyy's visit underscored efforts for peaceful resolution and economic collaboration, the UAE also hosted the International Defense Exhibition, highlighting Ukraine's resilience amid conflict. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue with key US and Russian figures engaging in talks, hinting at evolving geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025