Ghumarwin Nagar Parishad's Bold Stand Against 'Chitta': Ban on Certificates for Offenders

In a stern move, the Ghumarwin Nagar Parishad in Himachal Pradesh has decided to withhold municipal services from families involved with 'chitta'. This decision follows other local authorities in Bilaspur district. A two-month campaign aims to raise awareness about drug dangers and promote cleanliness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 18-02-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 00:45 IST
  • India

The Ghumarwin Nagar Parishad in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, has taken decisive action against families linked to 'chitta', a form of adulterated heroin. In a recent meeting, the parishad decreed that those found guilty of involvement with the drug would be denied municipal facilities.

Rita Sehgal, the head of Ghumarwin Nagar Parishad, announced this measure on Monday, clarifying that no certificates would be issued to offenders. Earlier, similar moves were enacted by the Auhar and Gatwar gram panchayats in the same region.

Aiming to curtail drug abuse and encourage cleanliness, the parishad also plans a two-month awareness campaign. This initiative will feature rallies and meetings across various wards to educate citizens on the perils of drug addiction and the importance of maintaining cleanliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

