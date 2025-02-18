Left Menu

Chengdu Snow Village Apologizes for Fake Snow Controversy

Chengdu Snow Village in Sichuan admitted to using cotton wool and soapy water to simulate snow. This move generated online backlash amid warmer weather, driven by climate change. The site apologized, offered refunds, and closed for cleanup after tarnishing its reputation for authentic winter scenery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:05 IST
Chengdu Snow Village Apologizes for Fake Snow Controversy

Chengdu Snow Village, located in China's Sichuan province known for its picturesque winter landscapes, faced heavy criticism after admitting to using artificial means to create snow. In an apology issued via WeChat, the tourist site acknowledged the use of cotton wool and soapy water to simulate snow following unexpectedly warm weather.

The provincial area, affected by climate-induced temperature changes, failed to deliver the anticipated snowy conditions during the Lunar New Year celebrations. The unsatisfactory efforts to maintain a 'snowy' atmosphere led to a wave of online criticism from disappointed tourists.

In response, the village has begun removing the artificial snow, has closed the site, and is offering refunds to visitors. The situation underscores the importance of transparent advertising in an era of rapid Internet communication, as misleading visitors can have severe repercussions on a site's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025