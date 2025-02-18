Chengdu Snow Village Apologizes for Fake Snow Controversy

Chengdu Snow Village, located in China's Sichuan province known for its picturesque winter landscapes, faced heavy criticism after admitting to using artificial means to create snow. In an apology issued via WeChat, the tourist site acknowledged the use of cotton wool and soapy water to simulate snow following unexpectedly warm weather.

The provincial area, affected by climate-induced temperature changes, failed to deliver the anticipated snowy conditions during the Lunar New Year celebrations. The unsatisfactory efforts to maintain a 'snowy' atmosphere led to a wave of online criticism from disappointed tourists.

In response, the village has begun removing the artificial snow, has closed the site, and is offering refunds to visitors. The situation underscores the importance of transparent advertising in an era of rapid Internet communication, as misleading visitors can have severe repercussions on a site's reputation.

