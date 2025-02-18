Kirill Dmitriev, the prominent head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, revealed a staggering financial blow to U.S. enterprises on Tuesday in Riyadh. According to Dmitriev, American businesses have suffered losses amounting to $300 billion following their departure from Russian markets.

This statement comes on the eve of critical dialogues between Russian and U.S. officials, emphasizing the necessity for renewed diplomatic engagement between the two nations. These discussions in Riyadh represent the first in-person, high-level negotiations in years, demonstrating a potential thaw in the chilly relations.

As the two powerful countries prepare to sit at the negotiating table, Dmitriev's remarks underscore the significant economic implications faced by U.S. businesses amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)