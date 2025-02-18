Left Menu

U.S. Businesses Count $300 Billion Loss from Russian Exit

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, announced in Riyadh that U.S. businesses have incurred $300 billion in losses due to their withdrawal from Russia. His statement precedes significant U.S.-Russian talks aiming to renew diplomatic dialogue, marking the first direct discussions in years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:21 IST
Kirill Dmitriev, the prominent head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, revealed a staggering financial blow to U.S. enterprises on Tuesday in Riyadh. According to Dmitriev, American businesses have suffered losses amounting to $300 billion following their departure from Russian markets.

This statement comes on the eve of critical dialogues between Russian and U.S. officials, emphasizing the necessity for renewed diplomatic engagement between the two nations. These discussions in Riyadh represent the first in-person, high-level negotiations in years, demonstrating a potential thaw in the chilly relations.

As the two powerful countries prepare to sit at the negotiating table, Dmitriev's remarks underscore the significant economic implications faced by U.S. businesses amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

