Heightened Vigilance: IGP's Strategic Visit to Jammu's Forward Bases

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, emphasized the need for heightened vigilance as part of measures to counter potential security threats during his visit to forward operating bases in Kathua district, a police official confirmed on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, the visit aimed to bolster border security efforts along the International Border. The IGP assessed existing security arrangements, operational readiness, and coordination among police, army, and paramilitary forces.

Further inspections along the Jammu-Samba belt focused on ensuring robust law enforcement, with the IGP calling for proactive security measures and improved policing strategies. Real-time monitoring and swift response to emerging situations are under review to enhance regional security.

