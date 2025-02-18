Supreme Court Shields Influencer Amidst Controversy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday provided influencer Ranveer Allahbadia protection from arrest in several FIRs related to his allegedly distasteful remarks during a YouTube show. The court strongly condemned the comments but chose to offer relief.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, expressing their discontent, said Allahbadia's mind seemed "dirty" with thoughts he expressed publicly. Despite this, senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud argued successfully for protection as Allahbadia faces death threats.

The court banned further FIRs and episodes of the show "India's Got Latent" and instructed Allahbadia to deposit his passport. He must cooperate with investigations in Maharashtra and Assam, without leaving the country without court consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)