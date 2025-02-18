Taliban's Landmark Visit to Japan Sparks Diplomatic Dialogue

Senior Afghan Taliban officials have arrived in Japan for significant talks aimed at promoting a more inclusive political framework in Afghanistan and enhancing human rights protection, according to statements from Japanese officials.

This visit marks the Taliban's first known diplomatic excursion beyond the Central Asia-Middle Eastern corridor since their ascension to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

The discussions, organized by Nippon Zaidan, align with Japan's broader efforts to galvanize international cooperation in urging the Taliban to adopt policies that ensure the protection of human rights, especially regarding women's and girls' rights, a critical issue in their quest for formal international recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)