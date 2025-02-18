Drone Strikes in Ukraine: Central City Hit Hard

In a significant escalation, a Russian drone strike hit a residential building in Dolynska, central Ukraine, injuring a mother and her two children. The overnight attack forced the evacuation of 38 apartments, according to Andriy Raikovych, the Kirovohrad region's governor.

The Ukrainian military reported that a total of 176 drones were launched, with 103 successfully shot down. Electronic countermeasures apparently prevented 67 drones from reaching their intended targets. The incident affected multiple regions, including Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Cherkasy.

As the conflict continues, Russian and U.S. officials are meeting in Saudi Arabia to discuss potential resolutions, yet absent from these talks are Ukraine and its European allies. Meanwhile, thousands of civilians have suffered, marking a grim milestone in the ongoing war.

