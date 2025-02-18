Tensions Ignite in Bihar: Clash Leads to Arrests Amid Religious Procession

A violent clash erupted in Jamui district, Bihar, between two communities during a religious procession on Sunday. Authorities have arrested ten individuals, including a woman known as 'Hindu Sherni', identified as Khushboo Pandey, in connection with the incident, which left three people injured.

According to Jamui District Magistrate Abhilasha Sharma, the authorities swiftly acted to prevent the clash from escalating by conducting a flag march in the affected area. A police official faced suspension due to dereliction of duty. Meanwhile, internet services that had been cut off are expected to be restored by Tuesday evening.

An officer from the Jhajha police station disclosed that those arrested were accused of carrying out the procession without official permission. While the situation is claimed to be under control now, the authorities registered a case against 50-60 unidentified individuals for their involvement in the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)