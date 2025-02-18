Supreme Court Grants Bail to Alleged Middleman in AgustaWestland Scandal

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman embroiled in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland case. A bench, including Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, noted James had been in custody for six years with ongoing investigations.

The court stipulated that James's release would depend on conditions determined by the trial court. The controversy at hand pertains to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland, a chopper design and manufacturing firm.

James sought the intervention of the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court, on September 25, 2024, denied him bail. A British national, James was arrested following his extradition from Dubai in December 2018.

