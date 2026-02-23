VIP Quota Scam: Medical Admission Fraud Uncovered
A man named Prashant Mahajan was booked in Thane for cheating a medical store owner of Rs 35.42 lakh by falsely promising medical college admission under a 'VIP quota'. An FIR was registered, and police investigations are ongoing. Mahajan is known to the victim but remains at large.
In Thane, authorities have charged a man for swindling a medical store owner out of Rs 35.42 lakh. The accused, Prashant Mahajan, assured the victim of securing his son's admission to a medical college via a 'VIP quota', a police spokesperson reported on Monday.
The Narpoli police have registered an FIR against Mahajan for fraud and related offenses as prescribed in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sub-Inspector Santosh Shinde indicated that Mahajan and the victim were acquainted.
Despite substantial payments, the guaranteed admission failed to materialize, prompting the victim to report the fraud. Investigations continue as Mahajan remains elusive, according to Shinde.
