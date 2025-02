Russia's Take on Ukraine's EU Aspirations

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Tuesday that Moscow acknowledges Ukraine's sovereign right to pursue European Union membership, indicating Russia's non-interference in this decision.

Peskov stressed that while Ukraine's EU accession remains its independent affair, Russia's stance shifts when considering Ukraine's entry into military alliances.

This distinction highlights geopolitical sensitivities surrounding military pacts, contrasting with more open viewpoints on economic and political integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)