Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Strategic Eastern Settlement

Russian military forces have reportedly taken control of Yampolivka, a settlement in eastern Ukraine, according to RIA state news agency. This information, sourced from the Defence Ministry, has yet to be independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:13 IST
Russian Forces Seize Strategic Eastern Settlement
  • Country:
  • Russia

According to a report by the RIA state news agency, Russian forces have successfully taken control of Yampolivka, a strategic settlement located in eastern Ukraine. The agency cited information provided by the Russian Defence Ministry.

Despite these claims, the battlefield situation has yet to be confirmed through independent sources. Reuters reported the incident but noted the lack of independent verification, reflecting ongoing challenges in assessing real-time developments in the conflict zone.

This report comes as part of a series of unfolding events in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, drawing international attention and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025