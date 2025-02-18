According to a report by the RIA state news agency, Russian forces have successfully taken control of Yampolivka, a strategic settlement located in eastern Ukraine. The agency cited information provided by the Russian Defence Ministry.

Despite these claims, the battlefield situation has yet to be confirmed through independent sources. Reuters reported the incident but noted the lack of independent verification, reflecting ongoing challenges in assessing real-time developments in the conflict zone.

This report comes as part of a series of unfolding events in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, drawing international attention and scrutiny.

