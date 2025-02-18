Left Menu

Telangana Leads the Charge Against Cybercrime: A Unified Approach

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy called for nationwide coordination among police to combat cybercrime. Speaking at a cybersecurity conclave, he stressed the need for unified efforts and lauded Telangana's initiatives. With immense financial losses attributed to cybercriminals, the state aims to become a model in cybersecurity.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called for a nationwide, unified approach among police departments to effectively combat cybercrime. He spoke on Tuesday at a cybersecurity conclave organized by the state's police department.

Reddy emphasized the unpredictable nature of cybercrimes, which pose significant challenges for law enforcement in tracking offenders and preventing such crimes. He highlighted the importance of coordination across state lines to address these issues comprehensively.

Highlighting the economic impact of cybercrime, with Rs 22,812 crore stolen last year, Reddy commended the Telangana police for their exemplary work. He noted the state's robust cybersecurity infrastructure, including a dedicated bureau and helpline, positioning it as a national leader in cyber safety.

