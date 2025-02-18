Vietnam Streamlines Government for Efficiency
Vietnam's National Assembly has passed a bureaucratic reform plan to reduce government bodies by up to 20%, aiming to decrease costs and enhance administrative effectiveness. An overwhelming majority of lawmakers supported the initiative. The assembly also confirmed Nguyen Chi Dung's appointment as deputy prime minister.
In a significant move toward streamlining its government processes, Vietnam's National Assembly approved a plan on Tuesday to cut up to 20% of government bodies. This reform is a strategic effort to reduce expenses and boost administrative efficiency.
An official statement from the assembly revealed that more than 97% of lawmakers present voted in favor of the reform, underscoring strong political support for this initiative.
The session also saw lawmakers ratifying the promotion of investment minister Nguyen Chi Dung to the position of deputy prime minister, marking a notable addition to the Vietnamese government leadership.
