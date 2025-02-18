Unresolved Justice: The Ongoing Trial of Ex-Navy Officer in Qatar

The return of former Indian Navy officer Purnendu Tiwary from Qatar is stalled due to an ongoing sub-judice case. Last year, eight former Navy officials, including Tiwary, were released from death row in Qatar. However, unlike his compatriots who returned to India, Tiwary remains in Qatar because of an unrelated legal matter.

The issue was notably absent in discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani during the latter's state visit to India. Despite the lack of discourse, the case continues to draw attention to the diplomatic challenges involving Indian nationals abroad.

In 2022, these former Navy officers were arrested by Qatari authorities for undisclosed charges while employed with a defense company, Dahra Global. India's appeal following their death sentence was successful, leading to the commutation of the sentences. Still, Tiwary's case remains an unresolved diplomatic concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)