Forest Cache Discovery Foils Potential Terror Plot in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday seized a cache of ammunition and explosives from a forest area, averting a major sabotage attempt by anti-national elements. The discovery highlights the constant threats faced in the region and the efforts made by authorities to combat them.

The seized items included 29 rounds for an AK assault rifle, its magazine, and various explosive substances, found concealed in the Kawala forest of Chilla Danga, as per a police spokesperson's statement. The seizure was made following credible intelligence received during routine patrolling operations, which pointed towards a terrorist hideout in the area.

This strategic recovery underscores the illegal activities of unknown individuals aiming to carry out terrorist acts and harm lives and property. A case has been registered under multiple legal provisions, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigations are ongoing as security forces aim to capture those involved.

