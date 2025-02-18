Tragic Argument Leads to Young Woman's Death in Thane

A tragic incident unfolded in Thane district, Maharashtra, where a 22-year-old woman, Mansi Nagdhane, was found dead in her home. Police said on Tuesday that she allegedly committed suicide following an argument with her live-in partner.

The unfortunate event occurred on Monday afternoon in the Thakurli area. According to reports, Nagdhane engaged in a heated disagreement with her partner, during which she cut off her hair in anger. He left the house, and upon returning, found the door locked from inside. Through a peek, he saw her hanging from the ceiling.

Despite swift efforts to rush her to the hospital, doctors pronounced her dead. The authorities have recorded the incident as an accidental death and have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)