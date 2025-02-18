Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Plea for Timely Release of Central Funds

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged the central government to release funds promptly for centrally sponsored schemes. Delays in fund distribution impact the implementation of welfare programs. Stalin highlighted the challenges faced due to pending funds in various missions and requested timely financial support from the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on the central government to disburse funds for centrally sponsored schemes without delay. The request was made in a letter to Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi.

Stalin pointed out that, as of January 29, Rs 716.05 crore remained unspent in SNA accounts under various missions due to Centre's delayed contributions. He emphasized that welfare programs in Tamil Nadu have been running efficiently and the state's contributions were timely.

Stalin highlighted specific cases such as the Rs 409.17 crore in Mission Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0, which was only released at the end of March 2024. He urged for a timely release to avoid underutilization of funds and assure effective execution of welfare schemes for the fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

