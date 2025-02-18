Burundian Withdrawal Amidst M23 Conflict

In a significant military development, Burundian soldiers have started withdrawing from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo following the seizure of the city of Bukavu by M23 rebels. The withdrawal comes after the rebel group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, seized control of major eastern territories including Goma and Bukavu.

Sources, including a Burundian army officer and two U.N. officials, confirmed the movement of Burundian troops out of the region. According to the army officer, military trucks have been seen crossing back into Burundi through a border post since yesterday.

The Burundian military presence in eastern Congo dates back several years. It began as an effort to hunt down Burundian rebels but shifted focus to combating M23. These recent developments mark a significant shift in the regional military landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)