Burundian Withdrawal Amidst M23 Conflict

Burundian troops, previously fighting M23 rebels backed by Rwanda in eastern Congo, have begun withdrawing after the fall of Bukavu. The M23 recently captured Goma and Bukavu, prompting the Burundian army to pull back its forces, which had been aiding against the rebels for several years.

Updated: 18-02-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:50 IST
In a significant military development, Burundian soldiers have started withdrawing from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo following the seizure of the city of Bukavu by M23 rebels. The withdrawal comes after the rebel group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, seized control of major eastern territories including Goma and Bukavu.

Sources, including a Burundian army officer and two U.N. officials, confirmed the movement of Burundian troops out of the region. According to the army officer, military trucks have been seen crossing back into Burundi through a border post since yesterday.

The Burundian military presence in eastern Congo dates back several years. It began as an effort to hunt down Burundian rebels but shifted focus to combating M23. These recent developments mark a significant shift in the regional military landscape.

