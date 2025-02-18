Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates States to Ensure Convict Remission Protocols

The Supreme Court has directed states and union territories to formulate or adhere to policies for the premature release of convicts, without requiring applications for remission. Courts stress the importance of considering all eligible cases, outlining suitable conditions, and maintaining transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:15 IST
The Supreme Court unequivocally mandated states and union territories to establish or comply with premature release policies for convicts under Section 432 of the CrPC or Section 473 of the BNSS. This directive, issued by Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, underscores the legal obligation to apply these guidelines without requiring convicts to submit applications for consideration.

The court's judgment arises from a suo motu case and emphasizes the government's responsibility in setting conditions that help rehabilitate convicts, with a caution that these should not be overly punitive or vague. Importantly, decisions on remission should be communicated promptly, providing convicts recourse to challenge unfavorable outcomes, and cannot be withdrawn without due process.

Moreover, the top court advocated for the District Legal Services Authorities to monitor and uphold the judgment's stipulations and highlighted the need for a real-time data portal to track convict eligibility. The directive aims to ensure national consistency in implementing legal remission protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

