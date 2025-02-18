Leonard Peltier: A Global Symbol of Indigenous Rights Freed

Leonard Peltier, a prominent Native American activist, walked free on Tuesday after spending nearly five decades behind bars for the 1975 killing of two FBI agents. His freedom comes after a commutation of his sentence by former President Joe Biden on his final day in office.

Peltier's case has drawn international support from figures like The Dalai Lama and Pope Francis, who argue that he was unjustly convicted and that critical evidence was withheld. His release has been long sought by a wide range of supporters, including tribal leaders.

Now partially blind and suffering from health issues, Peltier will live under house arrest. A celebration is scheduled at the Turtle Mountain Reservation in North Dakota, furthering his status as a symbol in the fight for indigenous rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)