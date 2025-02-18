Europe's Peacekeeping Dilemma: Balancing Security in Ukraine
Europe faces a challenging decision on whether to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine amid Russian aggression and NATO's strained resources. Without U.S. support, European peacekeeping efforts could falter, risking NATO's own defense. European leaders remain divided on the potential deployment's implications for regional security.
As the United States pressures Europe to provide military support for a potential Ukraine peace deal, the continent finds itself in a challenging predicament. Experts warn that European peacekeeping could stretch NATO's defenses, requiring U.S. assistance for success.
While U.S. troops may not be deployed, deterrence through American medium-range missiles and nuclear weapons remains integral. Mark Lyall Grant, former national security adviser to the UK, cautioned that without American involvement, security guarantees against Russia's aggressive stance might lack credibility.
European leaders, gathered in Paris, remain divided over sending troops to Ukraine, a proposal initially initiated by France. Deploying such a force could risk direct confrontation with Russia and strain Europe's military capabilities, relying heavily on U.S. support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- NATO
- peacekeeping
- Europe
- defense
- security
- deterrence
- missiles
- peace deal
ALSO READ
Aston Villa Bolsters Defense with Axel Disasi Loan
Heightened Security, Record Seizures Ahead of Delhi Elections
Philippine-U.S. Joint Air Patrols: Ensuring Maritime Security
Delhi Police Bolster Security for Assembly Elections: Unprecedented Measures in Place
30-Day Tariff Truce: US Gains Security Commitments from Canada, Mexico