Europe's Peacekeeping Dilemma: Balancing Security in Ukraine

Europe faces a challenging decision on whether to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine amid Russian aggression and NATO's strained resources. Without U.S. support, European peacekeeping efforts could falter, risking NATO's own defense. European leaders remain divided on the potential deployment's implications for regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:40 IST
As the United States pressures Europe to provide military support for a potential Ukraine peace deal, the continent finds itself in a challenging predicament. Experts warn that European peacekeeping could stretch NATO's defenses, requiring U.S. assistance for success.

While U.S. troops may not be deployed, deterrence through American medium-range missiles and nuclear weapons remains integral. Mark Lyall Grant, former national security adviser to the UK, cautioned that without American involvement, security guarantees against Russia's aggressive stance might lack credibility.

European leaders, gathered in Paris, remain divided over sending troops to Ukraine, a proposal initially initiated by France. Deploying such a force could risk direct confrontation with Russia and strain Europe's military capabilities, relying heavily on U.S. support.

