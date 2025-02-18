Left Menu

Supreme Court Highlights Legal 'Vacuum' in YouTube Content Regulation

The Supreme Court has identified a regulatory vacuum concerning the content shared on platforms like YouTube. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh indicated concerns over misuse, referencing a case involving YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. The court has called on legal authorities to assist in addressing these regulatory gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:59 IST
Supreme Court Highlights Legal 'Vacuum' in YouTube Content Regulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, pointed out a significant 'vacuum' in the legal framework governing content sharing on platforms such as YouTube, expressing concern over ongoing misuse.

A bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, highlighted the issue in a case involving YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, with the Centre participating in the proceedings.

The court has involved legal authorities, including attorney general R Venkataramani, seeking their assistance to develop regulations that address these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025