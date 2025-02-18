Supreme Court Highlights Legal 'Vacuum' in YouTube Content Regulation
The Supreme Court has identified a regulatory vacuum concerning the content shared on platforms like YouTube. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh indicated concerns over misuse, referencing a case involving YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. The court has called on legal authorities to assist in addressing these regulatory gaps.
The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, pointed out a significant 'vacuum' in the legal framework governing content sharing on platforms such as YouTube, expressing concern over ongoing misuse.
A bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, highlighted the issue in a case involving YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, with the Centre participating in the proceedings.
The court has involved legal authorities, including attorney general R Venkataramani, seeking their assistance to develop regulations that address these concerns.
