Supreme Court Highlights Legal 'Vacuum' in YouTube Content Regulation

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, pointed out a significant 'vacuum' in the legal framework governing content sharing on platforms such as YouTube, expressing concern over ongoing misuse.

A bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, highlighted the issue in a case involving YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, with the Centre participating in the proceedings.

The court has involved legal authorities, including attorney general R Venkataramani, seeking their assistance to develop regulations that address these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)