In a critical operation, Pakistan's army reported eliminating 30 Islamist militants in South Waziristan, a tribal area abutting the Afghan frontier. This military action marks an effort to dismantle militant networks entrenched in a region known for its longstanding insurgent presence.

The tribal district has earned notoriety as a sanctuary for militants who aim to topple the Pakistani government and instate a Shariah-based rule. The zone remains inaccessible to independent journalists and human rights monitors, complicating any external verification of events occurring therein.

The Pakistani military withheld specifics regarding the identity and affiliations of the neutralized insurgents. Simultaneously, militant factions have intensified assaults on military targets following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement with government forces in late 2022. Pakistan accuses these groups of operating training centers in Afghanistan, a claim vehemently denied by Kabul.

