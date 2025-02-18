Left Menu

Pakistan Army's Decisive Strike Against Militants: 30 Killed in South Waziristan

Pakistan's army announced the killing of 30 Islamist militants in South Waziristan near the Afghanistan border. The operation aimed to clear the region, notorious as a militant haven, of insurgents attempting to impose Islamic rule. The raid follows escalating attacks after a ceasefire breakdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:16 IST
Pakistan Army's Decisive Strike Against Militants: 30 Killed in South Waziristan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical operation, Pakistan's army reported eliminating 30 Islamist militants in South Waziristan, a tribal area abutting the Afghan frontier. This military action marks an effort to dismantle militant networks entrenched in a region known for its longstanding insurgent presence.

The tribal district has earned notoriety as a sanctuary for militants who aim to topple the Pakistani government and instate a Shariah-based rule. The zone remains inaccessible to independent journalists and human rights monitors, complicating any external verification of events occurring therein.

The Pakistani military withheld specifics regarding the identity and affiliations of the neutralized insurgents. Simultaneously, militant factions have intensified assaults on military targets following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement with government forces in late 2022. Pakistan accuses these groups of operating training centers in Afghanistan, a claim vehemently denied by Kabul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025