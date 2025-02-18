Pakistan Army's Decisive Strike Against Militants: 30 Killed in South Waziristan
Pakistan's army announced the killing of 30 Islamist militants in South Waziristan near the Afghanistan border. The operation aimed to clear the region, notorious as a militant haven, of insurgents attempting to impose Islamic rule. The raid follows escalating attacks after a ceasefire breakdown.
In a critical operation, Pakistan's army reported eliminating 30 Islamist militants in South Waziristan, a tribal area abutting the Afghan frontier. This military action marks an effort to dismantle militant networks entrenched in a region known for its longstanding insurgent presence.
The tribal district has earned notoriety as a sanctuary for militants who aim to topple the Pakistani government and instate a Shariah-based rule. The zone remains inaccessible to independent journalists and human rights monitors, complicating any external verification of events occurring therein.
The Pakistani military withheld specifics regarding the identity and affiliations of the neutralized insurgents. Simultaneously, militant factions have intensified assaults on military targets following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement with government forces in late 2022. Pakistan accuses these groups of operating training centers in Afghanistan, a claim vehemently denied by Kabul.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- militants
- army
- South Waziristan
- Afghanistan
- ceasefire
- Islamist
- Shariah
- attack
- insurgents
ALSO READ
Netanyahu's Diplomatic Tightrope: Balancing Ceasefires and Alliances in Washington
Israel's Diplomatic Mission to Doha: Unveiling the Next Steps in Gaza Ceasefire Dialogue
Palestinian Prisoners Freed: First Transfer to Turkey Under Ceasefire Deal
Israel's Path to Ceasefire Progress in Qatar Discussions
Ceasefire Talks: Next Steps in Gaza Peace Process