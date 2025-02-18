Grisly Discovery: Police Recover Man's Severed Head in West Bengal Canal
West Bengal police found the severed head of Hazrat Laskar 16 days after his torso was located. The head was found in a canal, wrapped in polythene. Family identification led to further forensic examination. Two people, including one who fled to Kashmir, were arrested after the crime confession.
Police in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district made a grim discovery when they recovered the severed head of 29-year-old Hazrat Laskar from a canal in Duttapukur. This finding occurred 16 days after Laskar's torso had been located in a paddy field nearby.
Utilizing sniffer dogs and divers, police located the head wrapped in polythene, which family members subsequently identified. The head has since been sent for forensic analysis to confirm the identification.
Two individuals have been arrested in connection to the case. Following interrogation, the prime suspect confessed to the crime and revealed the location where the victim's head had been disposed of after the murder.
