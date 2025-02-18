Left Menu

Grisly Discovery: Police Recover Man's Severed Head in West Bengal Canal

West Bengal police found the severed head of Hazrat Laskar 16 days after his torso was located. The head was found in a canal, wrapped in polythene. Family identification led to further forensic examination. Two people, including one who fled to Kashmir, were arrested after the crime confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:26 IST
Grisly Discovery: Police Recover Man's Severed Head in West Bengal Canal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district made a grim discovery when they recovered the severed head of 29-year-old Hazrat Laskar from a canal in Duttapukur. This finding occurred 16 days after Laskar's torso had been located in a paddy field nearby.

Utilizing sniffer dogs and divers, police located the head wrapped in polythene, which family members subsequently identified. The head has since been sent for forensic analysis to confirm the identification.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection to the case. Following interrogation, the prime suspect confessed to the crime and revealed the location where the victim's head had been disposed of after the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025