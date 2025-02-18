Left Menu

Teen Sets Father Ablaze in Gruesome Faridabad Incident

A horrifying incident in Faridabad's Ajay Nagar Part 2 involved a 14-year-old boy setting his father on fire after being reprimanded for suspected theft. The boy fled the scene while his father succumbed to severe burns. The teenager is currently in police custody for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking event, a 14-year-old boy allegedly set his father on fire in Faridabad's Ajay Nagar Part 2 following accusations of theft. The tragic incident unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving the community in disbelief.

The landlord, Riyazuddin, reported waking up to distressing screams from 55-year-old Mohammad Aleem, who lived on the terrace of Riyazuddin's home with his son. The room was found ablaze and locked from the outside, trapping Aleem inside. Despite efforts to save him, Aleem tragically succumbed to the flames at the scene.

Authorities speculate that the boy, driven by rage after a confrontation over stolen money, set his father alight using an inflammable substance. The teenager managed to escape and was apprehended later for questioning. The case casts a somber shadow over the community, as investigations continue into what led to such a grievous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

