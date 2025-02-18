Left Menu

Qatar Pledges $10 Billion Investment in India: A New Era of Bilateral Trade

Qatar plans to invest $10 billion in India, targeting sectors like infrastructure and technology. Following a productive meeting between Qatar's Emir and India's PM Modi, the nations aim to double bilateral trade to $28 billion within five years and explore a potential free trade agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar has committed to investing a substantial $10 billion into India following a recent visit from Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to New Delhi, the two countries announced Tuesday. This diplomatic stride marks a renewed focus on strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

In a statement released after a significant meeting with the Emir, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of trade in their discussions, underlining a mutual desire to expand India-Qatar trade connections. This visit was notable as it was the first by a Qatari Emir to India in a decade.

The investment from Qatar will encompass various sectors such as infrastructure, technology, and food security, aiming to double the annual trade value to $28 billion over the next five years. Furthermore, the Indian foreign ministry revealed plans for a free trade agreement, underscoring efforts to bolster energy cooperation and explore currency trade settlements.

