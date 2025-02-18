Left Menu

Delhi Court Dismisses Sandeep Dikshit's Defamation Lawsuit Against AAP Leaders

The Delhi High Court has rejected Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's defamation lawsuit against AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh due to unpaid court fees. Dikshit has the option to re-file the suit after paying the fees. The lawsuit seeks Rs 10 crore for alleged defamatory remarks.

Updated: 18-02-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit against AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh, citing unpaid court fees. Justice Purushaindra Kaurav urged Dikshit to re-file the lawsuit, as the court could not proceed without the payment.

Dikshit's counsel requested an extension, but the judge emphasized that a previous hearing had already been deferred for fee arrangements, thus rejecting the lawsuit. Dikshit initially filed the Rs 10 crore lawsuit in January, claiming damages for alleged defamatory statements.

The AAP leaders allegedly accused Dikshit of electoral sabotage in pre-election statements. Dikshit also filed a criminal defamation complaint, with a trial court set to address the matter in February.

