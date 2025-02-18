U.S. and Russia to Restore Diplomatic Missions: A New Dawn?

The United States and Russia reached an agreement on Tuesday to restore the standard operations of their respective diplomatic missions, as announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This agreement follows talks held in Saudi Arabia between senior officials from both nations.

The development signifies a potential easing of the restrictions that the U.S. had imposed on Russian diplomatic missions amid tensions following Moscow's actions in Ukraine. The negotiations aim to signal a step toward resolving existing conflicts and restoring diplomacy between the two countries.

During negotiations, the delegation agreed to establish teams that would focus on quickly re-establishing the full functionality of both nations' embassies. Previously, limitations imposed led to a significant reduction in diplomatic staff in both Washington and Moscow.

