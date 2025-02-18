Merck Halts HPV Vaccine Trial Amid Controversy

Merck and a woman alleging harm from its HPV vaccine have agreed to pause their legal battle. The case, which has connections to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will resume in September with a new jury.

The plaintiff, Jennifer Robi, claims that the Gardasil vaccination during her teenage years resulted in mobility issues, confining her to a wheelchair. She further alleges that Merck misrepresented the vaccine's safety and withheld information about potential side effects.

Merck, while agreeing to adjourn the trial without offering financial compensation, maintains its confidence in the safety and efficacy of Gardasil, backed by scientific evidence and research spanning over three decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)