Security Forces Successfully Thwart Terrorist Threat in Northwest Pakistan
Security forces in Pakistan executed a successful operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 30 terrorists. The operation followed intelligence reports, and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif praised the efforts. A notable increase in terrorist attacks was reported in January 2025, linked to Taliban activities in neighboring Afghanistan.
In a decisive intelligence-based operation, security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province eliminated at least 30 terrorists, according to a statement by the military's media arm on Tuesday.
The targeted action unfolded on Monday in South Waziristan's Sararogha area, following intelligence on terrorist presence provided by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commended the armed forces for their vigilance. Recent data highlighted a 42% rise in attacks, exacerbated by the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan affecting border regions.
