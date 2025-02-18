Left Menu

Security Forces Successfully Thwart Terrorist Threat in Northwest Pakistan

Security forces in Pakistan executed a successful operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 30 terrorists. The operation followed intelligence reports, and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif praised the efforts. A notable increase in terrorist attacks was reported in January 2025, linked to Taliban activities in neighboring Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:58 IST
In a decisive intelligence-based operation, security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province eliminated at least 30 terrorists, according to a statement by the military's media arm on Tuesday.

The targeted action unfolded on Monday in South Waziristan's Sararogha area, following intelligence on terrorist presence provided by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commended the armed forces for their vigilance. Recent data highlighted a 42% rise in attacks, exacerbated by the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan affecting border regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

