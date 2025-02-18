Security Forces Successfully Thwart Terrorist Threat in Northwest Pakistan

In a decisive intelligence-based operation, security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province eliminated at least 30 terrorists, according to a statement by the military's media arm on Tuesday.

The targeted action unfolded on Monday in South Waziristan's Sararogha area, following intelligence on terrorist presence provided by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commended the armed forces for their vigilance. Recent data highlighted a 42% rise in attacks, exacerbated by the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan affecting border regions.

