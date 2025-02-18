Rahul Gandhi Granted Permanent Exemption in Pune Defamation Case

A Pune court has granted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi permanent exemption from appearing in a defamation case concerning remarks he allegedly made about Hindutva figure V D Savarkar. Citing Gandhi's role as Leader of Opposition and high-level security demands, the court made the decision public on Tuesday.

The case was initiated following Gandhi's 2023 speech in London, which reportedly involved statements on V D Savarkar that were deemed defamatory. Satyaki Savarkar, the complainant and a relative of the ideologue, has contested Gandhi's claims about historical writings by his grandfather.

In court, the defence argued the complexity of organizing security and Gandhi's parliamentary obligations as reasons for exemption. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 25, with Gandhi now excused from appearing in person due to logistical and safety concerns.

