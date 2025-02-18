Left Menu

APSC Scam Exposes Deep-Seated Corruption in Assam's Political Arena

The BJP criticized the previous Congress government in Assam over a cash-for-jobs scam, implicating former leaders and exposing alleged widespread corruption. A commission report names Rakesh Paul as the primary orchestrator. The Congress denies former CM Tarun Gogoi's involvement but supports further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denounced the previous Congress administration in Assam, alleging deep-rooted corruption following the release of a commission's report on the 'cash-for-jobs' scam within the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

The comprehensive findings by the Justice (Retd) BK Sharma Commission identified former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul as the scheme's architect. While former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi was accused of being a 'kingpin,' the Congress maintains that Gogoi was not involved in corrupt activities and called for detailed investigations.

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, also mentioned in the report, denies any involvement, challenging another accused to clarify allegations. The political landscape heats up as both BJP and Congress leaders argue over the findings before forthcoming state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

