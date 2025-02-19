Court Rebukes Unlawful Land Seizure in Prayagraj: Rights Restored

The Allahabad High Court has strongly criticized the Prayagraj district administration for its unauthorized seizure of privately owned property.

The court ordered the district magistrate to return the disputed land to its rightful owner, Arun Prakash Shukla, as it was before administrative intervention in July 2024.

This ruling was issued during the resolution of a writ petition, underscoring that only judicial bodies have the authority to resolve civil disputes over immovable assets.

