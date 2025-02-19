Teen Impersonates Union Minister's Son in Elaborate Extortion Scheme

Uttarakhand Police have apprehended a teenager accused of masquerading as Union Minister Amit Shah's son, demanding Rs 5 lakh from BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan of Haridwar's Ranipur. An official confirmed the arrest on Tuesday.

The teenager, Priyanshu Pant, was caught in Delhi. His accomplice Uvesh Ahmed was arrested in Rudrapur, while a third suspect, Gaurav Nath, remains at large. The trio is accused of attempting to extort money from other Uttarakhand MLAs by offering them ministerial positions.

After Chauhan received the suspicious call, his public relations officer filed a complaint. Police traced the suspects using mobile phone records, resulting in the arrests. Pant confessed, attributing the plan to a desire for a luxurious lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)