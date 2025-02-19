Left Menu

SEC Turns to India in Adani Case

The U.S. SEC has requested assistance from Indian authorities to serve a complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani. This is in connection with a U.S. indictment from last year. The SEC's request was made through India’s Ministry of Law and Justice under the Hague Service Convention.

Updated: 19-02-2025 00:36 IST
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reached out to Indian authorities to aid in serving a complaint to Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani. The move is linked to an indictment filed last year in the United States, as revealed in a recent court filing.

According to the filing, the SEC has sought the cooperation of India's Ministry of Law and Justice. This request for assistance is being made under the framework of the Hague Service Convention, aimed at simplifying the process of serving legal documents across borders.

Despite relentless efforts, the court filing indicates the process to serve the complaint remains ongoing. This step marks the SEC's continued pursuit of the case involving the Adani family, emphasizing the international dimensions of the legal proceedings.

