China's Call for Peace Talks in Ukraine Amid Global Conflict Concerns

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed Beijing's backing for any initiatives that could facilitate peace talks in Ukraine during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday. Wang emphasized that regions like Gaza and the West Bank must not be used as leverage in political negotiations.

Following discussions between Russian and U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia, which aimed to advance efforts to conclude the war in Ukraine, Wang reiterated China's support for such diplomatic endeavors. He outlined four pivotal points from Chinese President Xi Jinping, which include respecting nations' sovereignty, adhering to the United Nations Charter, considering legitimate security concerns, and endorsing peaceful crisis resolutions.

In his capacity as the chair of the Security Council meeting, Wang highlighted the necessity of true advocacy for a fairer world. Meanwhile, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia pointed out the underlying issues of the Ukraine conflict, such as the neglect of Russia's security interests, and emphasized the indispensability of understanding conflict causes before mediating peace proposals.

