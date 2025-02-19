Left Menu

China's Call for Peace Talks in Ukraine Amid Global Conflict Concerns

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed support for peace talks in Ukraine at the UN Security Council, highlighting the importance of respecting sovereignty and the U.N. Charter. He emphasized that Gaza and the West Bank should not be political bargaining chips and stressed the need for global attention on multiple ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 01:34 IST
China's Call for Peace Talks in Ukraine Amid Global Conflict Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed Beijing's backing for any initiatives that could facilitate peace talks in Ukraine during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday. Wang emphasized that regions like Gaza and the West Bank must not be used as leverage in political negotiations.

Following discussions between Russian and U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia, which aimed to advance efforts to conclude the war in Ukraine, Wang reiterated China's support for such diplomatic endeavors. He outlined four pivotal points from Chinese President Xi Jinping, which include respecting nations' sovereignty, adhering to the United Nations Charter, considering legitimate security concerns, and endorsing peaceful crisis resolutions.

In his capacity as the chair of the Security Council meeting, Wang highlighted the necessity of true advocacy for a fairer world. Meanwhile, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia pointed out the underlying issues of the Ukraine conflict, such as the neglect of Russia's security interests, and emphasized the indispensability of understanding conflict causes before mediating peace proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025