CIA Firings Paused Amidst Legal Challenge on DEIA Program Changes

A U.S. judge has temporarily suspended the firings of 11 CIA officers who faced imminent termination due to their roles in diversity, equity, inclusion, and access (DEIA) programs. This comes as their attorney, Kevin Sullivan, argues the dismissals are based on biased assumptions about the employees' political stances.

Judge Anthony Trenga, of the U.S. District Court, issued a verbal administrative stay during a hearing, granting the government five days, until Thursday, to respond to Sullivan's request for a temporary restraining order. The stay aims to maintain the status quo while legal arguments are considered.

The case involves 51 CIA officers placed on administrative leave after President Donald Trump ended such programs with an executive order. Sullivan contends the firings violate the CIA's administrative procedures, the Administrative Procedures Act, and constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)