Trump's Orders: Bold Steps for Transparency and Fertility

U.S. President Donald Trump signed two significant executive orders and a memorandum on Tuesday. These actions focus on improving the affordability and availability of fertility treatments and enforcing radical transparency in government agencies. This move aims to reshape pivotal areas of public policy.

Updated: 19-02-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 03:00 IST
In a concerted effort to redefine certain public policies, U.S. President Donald Trump signed two notable executive orders and a presidential memorandum on Tuesday, a White House aide confirmed. The executive orders target the critical areas of in vitro fertilization accessibility and the operational framework of the Office of Management and Budget.

The first order is aimed at enhancing the affordability and availability of fertility treatments, marking a significant development in the healthcare policy landscape. By addressing this crucial issue, the administration hopes to make reproductive technologies more accessible to those in need.

Additionally, President Trump's presidential memorandum seeks to introduce stringent transparency protocols within government departments and agencies. By imposing radical transparency requirements, the memorandum aims to increase governmental accountability and open up bureaucratic processes to greater public scrutiny.

