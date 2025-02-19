In a decisive response late Tuesday, Russian air defences successfully intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones within a single hour, primarily in the western Kursk region. This announcement was made by the Russian Defence Ministry via its Telegram channel.

The ministry detailed that between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. local time, air defence units managed to down 20 drones in the strategic Kursk area, where Ukrainian forces have maintained a foothold following a prior cross-border incursion.

An additional drone was neutralized over Crimea, a region annexed by Russia in 2014 following a significant political shift in Ukraine that ousted a pro-Russian president.

(With inputs from agencies.)