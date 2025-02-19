Left Menu

Russian Air Defences Thwart Ukrainian Drone Assault

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that air defenses downed 21 Ukrainian drones last Tuesday within an hour, predominantly over the western Kursk region. One additional drone was intercepted over Crimea, which has been under Russian annexation since 2014 following political upheaval in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 03:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive response late Tuesday, Russian air defences successfully intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones within a single hour, primarily in the western Kursk region. This announcement was made by the Russian Defence Ministry via its Telegram channel.

The ministry detailed that between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. local time, air defence units managed to down 20 drones in the strategic Kursk area, where Ukrainian forces have maintained a foothold following a prior cross-border incursion.

An additional drone was neutralized over Crimea, a region annexed by Russia in 2014 following a significant political shift in Ukraine that ousted a pro-Russian president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

