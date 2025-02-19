Left Menu

Deportation Sparks Controversy amid Accusations of Subversion

Slovak authorities have deported a 59-year-old Ukrainian involved in organized crime, allegedly linked to Ukraine's intelligence services. Prime Minister Robert Fico and Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok have highlighted concerns over subversion. The situation adds tension between Slovakia's government, activists, and the pro-Western opposition.

Updated: 19-02-2025 03:48 IST
A 59-year-old Ukrainian has been deported from Slovakia, with police citing grounds of involvement in organized crime and alleged connections to Ukraine's intelligence. The deportation adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing geopolitical tensions and domestic political landscape.

Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his pro-Russian stance, has accused opposition figures and activists of seeking to destabilize his government through protests, a claim they deny. This deportation comes amidst plans announced by Fico and Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok to expel individuals judged as threats to national stability.

In a broader context, Slovakia recently barred a Ukrainian military volunteer and others from entering the country, citing unverified claims of an opposition plot. Officials underscore the deportation decision as part of a broader effort to protect national security, reflecting the government's stern approach to perceived threats.

