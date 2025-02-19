Deportation Sparks Controversy amid Accusations of Subversion

A 59-year-old Ukrainian has been deported from Slovakia, with police citing grounds of involvement in organized crime and alleged connections to Ukraine's intelligence. The deportation adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing geopolitical tensions and domestic political landscape.

Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his pro-Russian stance, has accused opposition figures and activists of seeking to destabilize his government through protests, a claim they deny. This deportation comes amidst plans announced by Fico and Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok to expel individuals judged as threats to national stability.

In a broader context, Slovakia recently barred a Ukrainian military volunteer and others from entering the country, citing unverified claims of an opposition plot. Officials underscore the deportation decision as part of a broader effort to protect national security, reflecting the government's stern approach to perceived threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)