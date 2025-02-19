Pentagon Faces Workforce Reductions: Future Uncertain for Probationary Employees

The Department of Government Efficiency is scrutinizing probationary employees at the Pentagon, according to US officials.

With the potential for sweeping dismissals, there's uncertainty as each military service identifies its probationary staff for possible cuts. Some critical roles may be exempt, signaling selective reductions rather than blanket releases.

In parallel developments, defense civilians are realizing the challenges following layoffs at other federal agencies, which involved high-level cleared personnel. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has advocated department cuts, and Elon Musk's advisory role in workforce reductions is under judicial review.

(With inputs from agencies.)