Diplomacy in Tension: France's Balanced Approach in Asia
The new French ambassador to Singapore, Stephen Marchisio, emphasized that France and Europe aim to maintain neutrality between the U.S. and China, urging Asian partners not to choose sides. Marchisio highlighted the importance of regional states defending their interests while seeking unity in Europe amidst challenging U.S. relations.
The newly appointed French ambassador to Singapore, Stephen Marchisio, declared that France and Europe are committed to avoiding pressuring Asian partners into choosing between allegiance to the United States or China. Speaking at a luncheon, Marchisio emphasized France's stance on maintaining open dialogue with all countries.
In addressing European unity, Marchisio indicated the region's resolve to avoid American military purchases, critiquing tense rhetorical exchanges from the U.S. Moreover, European defense strategies might shift to mitigate pressure from the United States, underscoring that buying American might no longer guarantee smoother relations.
Singapore's defense minister echoed concerns at the Munich conference, noting Asia's changing perception of America from a liberator to a 'great disruptor.' French President Macron is slated to speak at Asia's largest security forum, where these diplomatic themes are likely to prevail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US-India Defence Leaders Reaffirm Partnership to Enhance Indo-Pacific Security
PM Modi, Macron call for enhancing trade and investment ties; commit to deepening engagement in Indo-Pacific region.
Modi, Macron exchanged views on geopolitical developments in Europe, West Asia, Indo-Pacific: Foreign Secretary Misri in Marseille.
Trump Administration Prioritizes India as Key Ally in Indo-Pacific Strategy
Modi-Trump Meeting Sparks Beijing's Concern Over Indo-Pacific Dynamics