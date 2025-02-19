The newly appointed French ambassador to Singapore, Stephen Marchisio, declared that France and Europe are committed to avoiding pressuring Asian partners into choosing between allegiance to the United States or China. Speaking at a luncheon, Marchisio emphasized France's stance on maintaining open dialogue with all countries.

In addressing European unity, Marchisio indicated the region's resolve to avoid American military purchases, critiquing tense rhetorical exchanges from the U.S. Moreover, European defense strategies might shift to mitigate pressure from the United States, underscoring that buying American might no longer guarantee smoother relations.

Singapore's defense minister echoed concerns at the Munich conference, noting Asia's changing perception of America from a liberator to a 'great disruptor.' French President Macron is slated to speak at Asia's largest security forum, where these diplomatic themes are likely to prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)