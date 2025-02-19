Left Menu

Diplomacy in Tension: France's Balanced Approach in Asia

The new French ambassador to Singapore, Stephen Marchisio, emphasized that France and Europe aim to maintain neutrality between the U.S. and China, urging Asian partners not to choose sides. Marchisio highlighted the importance of regional states defending their interests while seeking unity in Europe amidst challenging U.S. relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:03 IST
Diplomacy in Tension: France's Balanced Approach in Asia

The newly appointed French ambassador to Singapore, Stephen Marchisio, declared that France and Europe are committed to avoiding pressuring Asian partners into choosing between allegiance to the United States or China. Speaking at a luncheon, Marchisio emphasized France's stance on maintaining open dialogue with all countries.

In addressing European unity, Marchisio indicated the region's resolve to avoid American military purchases, critiquing tense rhetorical exchanges from the U.S. Moreover, European defense strategies might shift to mitigate pressure from the United States, underscoring that buying American might no longer guarantee smoother relations.

Singapore's defense minister echoed concerns at the Munich conference, noting Asia's changing perception of America from a liberator to a 'great disruptor.' French President Macron is slated to speak at Asia's largest security forum, where these diplomatic themes are likely to prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025