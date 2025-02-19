Gyanesh Kumar Steps Up as India's New Chief Election Commissioner

Gyanesh Kumar took over on Wednesday as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner of India, following the departure of Rajiv Kumar. At the same time, Vivek Joshi, a former Haryana cadre IAS officer, began his role as an Election Commissioner, marking a significant reshuffle in the Election Commission.

Kumar's elevation from an Election Commissioner, a post held since March 2024, to the Chief Election Commissioner was finalized on Monday, adding new leadership to the electoral body. The commission now includes Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as the other election commissioner.

Upon assuming office, Kumar addressed the nation, underscoring the vital role of voting in nation-building. He urged all eligible citizens, those 18 years and older, to participate actively in elections, asserting that the Election Commission's commitment to voters remains unwavering.

